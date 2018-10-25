Breakdown oscillator is based on the observation that the longer the price stays within the lower Bollinger Bands line, the higher the probability of its falling.

It has six input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Band period - Bollinger Bands calculation period

- Bollinger Bands calculation period Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation

- Bollinger Bands deviation Slope factor - the stronger the downward movement, the greater the negative value of the oscillator.

- the stronger the downward movement, the greater the negative value of the oscillator. Applied price

Upper level - upper level value (lower level = 0)