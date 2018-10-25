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Indicators

Breakdown_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Breakdown oscillator is based on the observation that the longer the price stays within the lower Bollinger Bands line, the higher the probability of its falling.

It has six input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Band period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation
  • Slope factor - the stronger the downward movement, the greater the negative value of the oscillator.
  • Applied price
  • Upper level - upper level value (lower level = 0)

Calculation:

Breakdown = 100.0 * EMA / Bottom

where:

EMA = EMA(Difference,Period)
Difference = Applied price - Bottom + Slope factor * (SMA-PrevSMA)
Bottom = SMA - Deviation * StdDev
StdDev - StandardDeviation(Applied price,Band period)
SMA = SMA(Applied price,Period)

Fig. 1. Breakdown oscillator


Fig. 2. Breakdown oscillator+Bollinger Bands

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22343

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