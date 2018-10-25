Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Breakdown_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6213
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Breakdown oscillator is based on the observation that the longer the price stays within the lower Bollinger Bands line, the higher the probability of its falling.
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Band period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation
- Slope factor - the stronger the downward movement, the greater the negative value of the oscillator.
- Applied price
- Upper level - upper level value (lower level = 0)
Calculation:
Breakdown = 100.0 * EMA / Bottom
where:
EMA = EMA(Difference,Period) Difference = Applied price - Bottom + Slope factor * (SMA-PrevSMA) Bottom = SMA - Deviation * StdDev StdDev - StandardDeviation(Applied price,Band period) SMA = SMA(Applied price,Period)
Fig. 1. Breakdown oscillator
Fig. 2. Breakdown oscillator+Bollinger Bands
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22343
Buying/Selling Pressure indicatorSkyscraper_Fix_Signal
Skyscraper_Fix_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator with a fixed timeframe.
Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillatorBands_Fill
Bands Fill indicator