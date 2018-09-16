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Pearson coefficient - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The definition:
Pearson's correlation coefficient is the covariance of the two variables divided by the product of their standard deviations. The form of the definition involves a "product moment", that is, the mean (the first moment about the origin) of the product of the mean-adjusted random variables; hence the modifier product-moment in the name.More information you can find here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pearson_correlation_coefficient
This version:
This version allows us to calculate the coefficient on the symbol itself as well as to calculate the correlation coefficient of two symbols.
- When "Second symbol" parameter is set to empty value, current chart symbol is used. In this case the "Lag" parameter must be set to some value greater than 0 otherwise the result will always be 0
- When "Second symbol" parameter is set to some valid symbol different than the current symbol chart, that symbol is used. In this case the "Lag" parameter should be set to 0 (to calculate the correlation corresponding bars) but you can introduce lag too, keeping in mind that the second symbol data is really lagged in that case
Usage:
As any correlation indicator - when the expected correlation is deviation, that can be used as a signal to take appropriate action (in correlation trading style)
Example(s):
Current symbol with 1 bar lag
Foreign symbol with 0 bar lag
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