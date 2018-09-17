Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Mogalef bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7560
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The technical indicator Mogalef Bands projects to the future the high, median and low levels of the most possible range by taking into account the market environment. This indicator can be applied straight away to any future, stock, index or currency you may be working in.
Technical description:
The indicator checks the values of linear regression values, compares those to extremes of the past deviation bands, and if a break-out in either direction happens, it adjusts the bands as the most probable range in which the price will range.
Usage:
It can be used as a target for breakouts or take profit/stop losses.
Schaff trend CCI
Schaff trend CCIPearson coefficient
Pearson coefficient
Double weighted moving average
Double weighted moving averageDWMA with JMA ribbon
DWMA with JMA ribbon