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Indicators

Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5000
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Skyscraper_Fix.mq5 (23.77 KB) view
Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal.mq5 (29.57 KB) view
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The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the diagonal arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Skyscraper_Fix input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint    Length=10;                               // ATR period
input double  Kv=0.9;                                  // Indicator sensitivity factor
input double  Percentage=0;                            // Middle line approaching the extreme lines
input Method  HighLow=MODE_HighLow;                    // Indicator calculation by High/Low or Close
  2. Input parameters of the Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color UpSymol_Color=clrLimeGreen;                // Uptrend symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=clrDeepPink;                 // Fall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset

  3. Input parameters of the Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;            // Indicator triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                               // Number of alerts
input bool Push=true;                                  // Allow push notifications

If several Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal l indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).

For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator


Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Skyscraper_Fix indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Skyscraper_Fix indicator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22336

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