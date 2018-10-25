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Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the diagonal arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Skyscraper_Fix input parameters:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input uint Length=10; // ATR period input double Kv=0.9; // Indicator sensitivity factor input double Percentage=0; // Middle line approaching the extreme lines input Method HighLow=MODE_HighLow; // Indicator calculation by High/Low or Close
- Input parameters of the Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color UpSymol_Color=clrLimeGreen; // Uptrend symbol color input color DnSymol_Color=clrDeepPink; // Fall symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of the Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indicator triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts input bool Push=true; // Allow push notifications
If several Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal l indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own value of the Symbols_Sirname string variable (the names of indicator labels).
For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator
Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Skyscraper_Fix indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22336
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