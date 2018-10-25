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Indicators

MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3932
Rating:
(10)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Skyscraper_Fix.mq5 (23.77 KB) view
MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10.mq5 (48.68 KB) view
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The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored dots are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator's middle line. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig. 1. MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10

Fig. 1. MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22322

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The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.

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Skyscraper_Fix_x10 shows the direction of Skyscraper_Fix indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters