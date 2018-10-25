Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bands_Fill - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5170
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Bands Fill indicator - Bollinger bands with a color cloud.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - period
- Deviation - deviation
The cloud is colored as follows:
- If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is colored in blue.
- If the price crosses the low band, the cloud is colored in pink.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22341
Bollinger_Bandwidth_Delta
Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillatorBreakdown_Oscillator
Breakdown oscillator
iMax3
iMAX3 indicator - Fast Trend DetectorSkyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal
The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.