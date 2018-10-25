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Indicators

Bands_Fill - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Bands_Fill.mq5 (11.57 KB) view
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Bands Fill indicator - Bollinger bands with a color cloud.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - period
  • Deviation - deviation

The cloud is colored as follows:

  • If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is colored in blue.
  • If the price crosses the low band, the cloud is colored in pink.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22341

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