CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Little EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

yellow | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5033
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Little EA.mq5 (40.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea - Musa Esmagambetov

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. No stop loss, no take profit, no trailing. The only limitation is the number of open positions in each direction - Maximum positions parameter.

The EA compares iMA (Moving Average, MA) value on bar #0 and Open and Close prices on OHLC current bar.

The size of the opened position can be either constant (Money management is equal to "Constant lot"), or dynamic (Money management is equal to "Risk in percent for a deal").

For USDJPY M5, the best result:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22314

MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10 MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10

The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframes

Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal

The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.

Skyscraper_Fix_x10 Skyscraper_Fix_x10

Skyscraper_Fix_x10 shows the direction of Skyscraper_Fix indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters

Skyscraper_Fix_HTF Skyscraper_Fix_HTF

Skyscraper_Fix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters