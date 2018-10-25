The author of the idea - Musa Esmagambetov

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. No stop loss, no take profit, no trailing. The only limitation is the number of open positions in each direction - Maximum positions parameter.

The EA compares iMA (Moving Average, MA) value on bar #0 and Open and Close prices on OHLC current bar.

The size of the opened position can be either constant (Money management is equal to "Constant lot"), or dynamic (Money management is equal to "Risk in percent for a deal").

For USDJPY M5, the best result:



