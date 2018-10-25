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Little EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Musa Esmagambetov
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA only operates when a new bar appears. No stop loss, no take profit, no trailing. The only limitation is the number of open positions in each direction - Maximum positions parameter.
The EA compares iMA (Moving Average, MA) value on bar #0 and Open and Close prices on OHLC current bar.
The size of the opened position can be either constant (Money management is equal to "Constant lot"), or dynamic (Money management is equal to "Risk in percent for a deal").
For USDJPY M5, the best result:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22314
The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframesSkyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal
The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.
Skyscraper_Fix_x10 shows the direction of Skyscraper_Fix indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parametersSkyscraper_Fix_HTF
Skyscraper_Fix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters