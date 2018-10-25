CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iMax3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7632
Rating:
(13)
Published:
iMax3.mq5 (13.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator - iMAX3 trend detector

There are five inputs:

  • Step - step size
  • Auto step mode - step size auto selection (Yes/No)
  • Use iMAX mode - use iMAX mode (Yes/No)
  • Use HP mode - use HP mode (Yes/No)
  • Use HPX mode - use HPX mode (Yes/No)

Step size is a configurable parameter that affects sensitivity when defining a trend direction. It has rather small values varying from 0.01 on a monthly chart down to 0.0001 on a minute one. If Auto step mode = Yes, programmatically preset values ​​are used in the Step filter.

Filter modes:

  • iMAX mode is the most adaptive but least responsive one out of three available modes in term of a trend change detection rate. However, this is a good choice, especially in highly volatile markets.
  • HP mode is the fastest and most adaptive trend detector. However, it is less resistant to price surges compared to iMAX.
    It provides a good trade-off between trend detection/filtering speed.
  • HPX mode is the fastest trend detector, but since it is highly sensitive, it very quickly changes trends even in weakly volatile markets.
    Thus, it is probably not the best choice for determining the direction of a trend on lower timeframes, but it can be used on higher ones.

Fig. 1. All three modes


Fig. 2. iMAX mode


Fig. 3. HP mode


Fig. 4. HPX mode


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22340

Bands_Fill Bands_Fill

Bands Fill indicator

Bollinger_Bandwidth_Delta Bollinger_Bandwidth_Delta

Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillator

Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal

The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.

MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10 MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10

The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframes