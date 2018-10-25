Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
iMax3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7632
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator - iMAX3 trend detector
There are five inputs:
- Step - step size
- Auto step mode - step size auto selection (Yes/No)
- Use iMAX mode - use iMAX mode (Yes/No)
- Use HP mode - use HP mode (Yes/No)
- Use HPX mode - use HPX mode (Yes/No)
Step size is a configurable parameter that affects sensitivity when defining a trend direction. It has rather small values varying from 0.01 on a monthly chart down to 0.0001 on a minute one. If Auto step mode = Yes, programmatically preset values are used in the Step filter.
Filter modes:
- iMAX mode is the most adaptive but least responsive one out of three available modes in term of a trend change detection rate. However, this is a good choice, especially in highly volatile markets.
- HP mode is the fastest and most adaptive trend detector. However, it is less resistant to price surges compared to iMAX.
It provides a good trade-off between trend detection/filtering speed.
- HPX mode is the fastest trend detector, but since it is highly sensitive, it very quickly changes trends even in weakly volatile markets.
Thus, it is probably not the best choice for determining the direction of a trend on lower timeframes, but it can be used on higher ones.
Fig. 1. All three modes
Fig. 2. iMAX mode
Fig. 3. HP mode
Fig. 4. HPX mode
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22340
Bands Fill indicatorBollinger_Bandwidth_Delta
Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillator
The Skyscraper_Fix_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the Skyscraper_Fix indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction, generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades or sends push notifications to a smartphone.MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10
The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframes