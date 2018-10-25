CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Skyscraper_Fix_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4950
Rating:
(12)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Skyscraper_Fix.mq5 (23.77 KB) view
Skyscraper_Fix_x10.mq5 (24.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Skyscraper_Fix_x10 shows the direction of Skyscraper_Fix indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters. A trend continuation is displayed by the right arrow, while a reversal is displayed by a diagonal up or down arrow.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1;           //chart 1 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2;           //chart 2 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3;           //chart 3 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4;           //chart 4 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6;           //chart 5 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8;           //chart 6 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12;          //chart 7 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1;           //chart 8 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1;           //chart 9 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1;          //chart 10 period
input uint SignalBar=1;                               //Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar)
//---- Skyscraper_Fix parameters
input uint    Length=10;                              //ATR period
input double  Kv=0.9;                                 //Indicator sensitivity factor
input double  Percentage=0;                           //Middle line approaching the extreme lines
input Method  HighLow=MODE_HighLow;                   //Indicator calculation by High/Low or Close
//---- Indicator drawing parameters
input color  CpColor=clrBlueViolet;                   //indicator name color
input color  BuyColor=clrLimeGreen;                   //Buy signal color
input color  UpColor=clrTeal;                         //upward trend continuation color
input color  DnColor=clrPurple;                       //downward trend continuation color
input color  SellColor=clrRed;                        //Sell signal color
input int    FontSize=15;                             //font size
input type_font FontType=Font14;                      //font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner
input uint Y_=20;                                     //vertical location
input uint X_=5;                                      //horizontal location
//+----------------------------------------------+

For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. For the indicator compilation, the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder should feature the GetFontName.mqh file.


Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_x10

Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22313

Little EA Little EA

The Expert Advisor based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and OHLC

MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10 MultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10

The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframes

Skyscraper_Fix_HTF Skyscraper_Fix_HTF

Skyscraper_Fix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Exp_X2MACandle_MMRec Exp_X2MACandle_MMRec

The trading system based on the X2MACandle indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system