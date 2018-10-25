Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Skyscraper_Fix_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4950
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Skyscraper_Fix_x10 shows the direction of Skyscraper_Fix indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters. A trend continuation is displayed by the right arrow, while a reversal is displayed by a diagonal up or down arrow.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1; //chart 1 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2; //chart 2 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3; //chart 3 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4; //chart 4 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6; //chart 5 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8; //chart 6 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12; //chart 7 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1; //chart 8 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1; //chart 9 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1; //chart 10 period input uint SignalBar=1; //Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar) //---- Skyscraper_Fix parameters input uint Length=10; //ATR period input double Kv=0.9; //Indicator sensitivity factor input double Percentage=0; //Middle line approaching the extreme lines input Method HighLow=MODE_HighLow; //Indicator calculation by High/Low or Close //---- Indicator drawing parameters input color CpColor=clrBlueViolet; //indicator name color input color BuyColor=clrLimeGreen; //Buy signal color input color UpColor=clrTeal; //upward trend continuation color input color DnColor=clrPurple; //downward trend continuation color input color SellColor=clrRed; //Sell signal color input int FontSize=15; //font size input type_font FontType=Font14; //font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner input uint Y_=20; //vertical location input uint X_=5; //horizontal location //+----------------------------------------------+
For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. For the indicator compilation, the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder should feature the GetFontName.mqh file.
Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22313
The Expert Advisor based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and OHLCMultiSkyscraper_Fix_x10
The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Skyscraper_Fix indicator from ten different timeframes
Skyscraper_Fix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersExp_X2MACandle_MMRec
The trading system based on the X2MACandle indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system