Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Skyscraper_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3933
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Skyscraper indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Skyscraper.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Skyscraper_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22273
OHLC Stochastic
The Expert Advisor based on iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicator and OHLC analysisSkyscraper_Fix
Fixed version of the Skyscrape indicator
X2MACandle
X2MA indicator in the form of candlesticksfreeman
Strategies based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)