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freeman - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - vgs
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
NOTE: For hedge accounts only! Netting is prohibited!
Stop loss and take profit are calculated dynamically based on iATR (Average True Range, ATR) indicator - the indicator value on bar #0 is multiplied by Stop Loss (for obtaining stop loss) and Take Profit (for obtaining take profit) ratio.
If there is more than one open position and there is no order to lock it, check for the possibility to average the position:
- if there is a BUY position and the current Ask price goes below its open price for a distance equal to or exceeding Distance, open another BUY position.
- if there is a SELL position and the current Bid price goes above its open price for a distance equal to or exceeding Distance, open another SELL position.
Distance is reduced to standard values for four-digit pairs.
The volume of the opened position can be either constant or calculated dynamically:
- position volume is fixed - Lots parameter exceeds 0.0, while Risk is equal to 0.0; Lots parameter sets the position volume (lots)
- position volume is dynamic - Lots parameter is 0.0, while Risk exceeds 0.0; Risk sets a risk per deal
Trailing works as a stop loss mover to a breakeven (during the first position modification) and as trailing (for subsequent modifications). Trailing Stop is the minimum distance from the price to the stop loss after the modification, Trailing Step is a trailing step. Both parameters are reduced to standard values for four-digit pairs.
Bars Control parameter defines the EA operation: at the occurrence of a new bar only ("true") or inside a bar ("false").
Forming trading signals
General parameter for trading signals: Current Bar is a current bar.
Trend filter
The trend filter compares iMA (Moving Average, MA) value on the current bar (Current Bar) with its value on the previous bar (Current Bar - 1)
Minimum distance between price and indicator MA. For opening BUY, MA should be UNDER the price, while for opening SELL, MA should be located ABOVE the price.
RSI filter
RSI filter is based on comparing iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator value on the current bar (Current Bar) with the RSI level UP and RSI level DOWN levels. For a SELL position open signal, RSI should exceed RSI level UP, while for a BUY one, it should be below RSI level DOWN.
Locking
If there is an open position and the last closed price of the same direction was closed with a loss, this is a prerequisite for locking. Let's check this:
- if there is a BUY position and the previous BUY was closed with a loss, while the current Ask price is at a distance equal or exceeding Distance from this BUY position, open yet another BUY position. It does not matter whether it is higher or lower - the value of the distance is taken as an absolute one.
- if there is a SELL position and the previous SELL was closed with a loss, while the current Bid price is at a distance equal or exceeding Distance from this SELL position, open yet another SELL position. It does not matter whether it is higher or lower - the value of the distance is taken as an absolute one.
Detecting the position closing moment is performed in OnTradeTransaction.
EURUSD, M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22261
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