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OHLC Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Ilnaz
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA performs operation inside a bar (on every tick). The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. Trailing is applied to a position - during the first modification, the position is moved to a guaranteed breakeven.
Trading signals
SELL open signal (if there is an open BUY position, close BUY and open SELL at once)
- main Stochastic line on bar #0 (the value of 87.44 in the figure) is below the Stochastic signal line on bar #0 (the value of 91.78 in the image)
- at least one of the Stochastic lines is above STO level UP (the value of 80.00 in the figure)
For BUY, signals are opposite to SELL.
EURUSD, H12, "Every tick based on real ticks" mode:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22274
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