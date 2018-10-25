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OHLC Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6648
Rating:
(17)
Published:
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The author of the idea - Ilnaz

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA performs operation inside a bar (on every tick). The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. Trailing is applied to a position - during the first modification, the position is moved to a guaranteed breakeven.


Trading signals

SELL open signal (if there is an open BUY position, close BUY and open SELL at once)

  • main Stochastic line on bar #0 (the value of 87.44 in the figure) is below the Stochastic signal line on bar #0  (the value of 91.78 in the image)
  • at least one of the Stochastic lines is above STO level UP (the value of 80.00 in the figure)

OHLC Stochastic signal open sell

For BUY, signals are opposite to SELL.


EURUSD, H12, "Every tick based on real ticks" mode:

OHLC Stochastic test

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22274

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