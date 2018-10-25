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Skyscraper - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: TrendLaboratory
A trend indicator of NRTR type with an additional middle line.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint Length=10; // ATR period input double Kv=0.9; // Indicator sensitivity factor input double Percentage=0; // Middle line approaching the extreme lines input Method HighLow=MODE_HighLow; // Indicator calculation by High/Low or Close
Fig. 1. Skyscraper
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22177
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