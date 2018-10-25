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Indicators

Skyscraper - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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7153
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Skyscraper.mq5 (22.4 KB) view
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Real author: TrendLaboratory

A trend indicator of NRTR type with an additional middle line.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    Length=10;             // ATR period
input double  Kv=0.9;                // Indicator sensitivity factor
input double  Percentage=0;          // Middle line approaching the extreme lines
input Method  HighLow=MODE_HighLow;  // Indicator calculation by High/Low or Close

Fig. 1. Skyscraper

Fig. 1. Skyscraper

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22177

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