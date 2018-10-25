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Toby_Crabel_NR_Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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NR (Narrow Range Bar) pattern indicator by Toby Crabel with the ability to display WR (Wide Range Bar) patterns as well
It has six input parameters:
- NR Method - patterns type:
- 2NR
- 3NR
- 4NR
- 8NR
- Custom
- Sample (NR Custom) - number of samples (if NR Method = Custom)
- Period (NR Custom) - calculation period (if NR Method = Custom)
- Show wide range bar - display Wide Range Bar patterns (red labels on a bar's High)
- Show narrow range bar - display Narrow Range Bar patterns (green labels on a bar's Low)
- Exclude current bar - exclude the current bar from search (Yes/No)
2NR is the narrowest range from High to Low of any two-day period relative to any two-day period of the previous 20 days
3NR is the narrowest range from High to Low of any three-day period relative to any three-day period of the previous 20 days
4NR is the narrowest range from High to Low of any four-day period relative to any four-day period of the previous 40 days
8NR is the narrowest range from High to Low of any eight-day period relative to any eight-day period of the previous 40 days
Custom is the narrowest range from High to Low of any Sample period relative to any Sample period for the previous Period days
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22209
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