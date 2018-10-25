Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.