Variation of the RMO oscillator developed by Rahul Mohindar. The indicator is implemented in the form of a color histogram with signal pointers.

It has four inputs:

First EMA period - calculation period of the first ЕМА

- calculation period of the first ЕМА Second EMA period - calculation period of the second ЕМА

- calculation period of the second ЕМА Third EMA period - calculation period of the third ЕМА

- calculation period of the third ЕМА Applied price