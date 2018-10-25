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Indicators

Standard_Deviation_Moving_Average_Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Standard Deviations/Moving Average Ratio indicator displays volatility by the ratio of the standard deviation to the moving average.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

Ratio = StdDev / MA

where:

StdDev - StdDev(Applied price, Period)
MA - SMA(Applied price, Period)



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22204

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