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Standard_Deviation_Moving_Average_Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Standard Deviations/Moving Average Ratio indicator displays volatility by the ratio of the standard deviation to the moving average.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
Calculation:
Ratio = StdDev / MA
where:
StdDev - StdDev(Applied price, Period) MA - SMA(Applied price, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22204
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