StdDev Cross indicator displays two lines of the Standard deviation with different parameters and sets signal pointers at the intersection of these lines.

There are five inputs:

First MA period - first StdDev calculation period

- first StdDev calculation period First MA method - first StdDev calculation method

- first StdDev calculation method Second MA period - second StdDev calculation period

- second StdDev calculation period Second MA method - second StdDev calculation method

- second StdDev calculation method Applied price - moving averages calculation price

If the first StdDev crosses the second one upwards, the blue pointer is placed on the average price of the two StdDev (StdDev1+StdDev2)/2

If the first StdDev crosses the second one downwards, the red pointer is placed on the average price of the two StdDev (StdDev1+StdDev2)/2









