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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StdDev_Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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StdDev Cross indicator displays two lines of the Standard deviation with different parameters and sets signal pointers at the intersection of these lines.
There are five inputs:
- First MA period - first StdDev calculation period
- First MA method - first StdDev calculation method
- Second MA period - second StdDev calculation period
- Second MA method - second StdDev calculation method
- Applied price - moving averages calculation price
If the first StdDev crosses the second one upwards, the blue pointer is placed on the average price of the two StdDev (StdDev1+StdDev2)/2
If the first StdDev crosses the second one downwards, the red pointer is placed on the average price of the two StdDev (StdDev1+StdDev2)/2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22205
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