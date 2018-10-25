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Indicators

StdDev_Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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StdDev_Cross.mq5 (14.21 KB) view
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StdDev Cross indicator displays two lines of the Standard deviation with different parameters and sets signal pointers at the intersection of these lines.

There are five inputs:

  • First MA period - first StdDev calculation period
  • First MA method - first StdDev calculation method
  • Second MA period - second StdDev calculation period
  • Second MA method - second StdDev calculation method
  • Applied price - moving averages calculation price

If the first StdDev crosses the second one upwards, the blue pointer is placed on the average price of the two StdDev (StdDev1+StdDev2)/2
If the first StdDev crosses the second one downwards, the red pointer is placed on the average price of the two StdDev (StdDev1+StdDev2)/2




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22205

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