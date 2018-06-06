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Indicators

RMO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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RMO.mq5 (16.22 KB) view
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The RMO oscillator has been created by Rahul Mohindar. The purpose of the oscillators is to find trends.

The general recommendation is to trade in the direction of the intersection between the oscillator line and the zero line.

This indicator is provided with two "anticipating" lines - their crossover provides earlier signals, though with a greater risk.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period 1 - the period of the first signal line;
  • Period 2 - the period of the second signal line;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20434

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