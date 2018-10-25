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Hans_Indicator_x6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Shimodax
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with four corridors. A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint LocalTimeZone=0; // start hour of the original corridor calculation input uint DestTimeZone=4; // corridor shift to the left in bars input uint PipsForEntry1=100; // expanding the boundaries of the first formed corridor in points input uint PipsForEntry2=200; // expanding the boundaries of the second formed corridor in points input uint PipsForEntry3=300; // expanding the boundaries of the third formed corridor in points input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x6
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22036
Hans_Indicator_x8
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with five corridors A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.Hans_Indicator_Cloud
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with background color filling and the corridor's middle line
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