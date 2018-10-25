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Hans_Indicator_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Shimodax
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with background color filling and the corridor's middle line. A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint LocalTimeZone=0; // start hour of the original corridor calculation input uint DestTimeZone=4; // corridor shift to the left in bars input uint PipsForEntry=500; // expanding the boundaries of the formed corridor in points input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22038
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridorsHans_Indicator_x22_Cloud
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with five corridors A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.Hans_Indicator_x6
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with four corridors