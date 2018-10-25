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FT_CCI - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3310
Rating:
(13)
Published:
FT_CCI.mq5 (28.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea - Yuri

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA opens/closes positions only when a new bar appears. Positions are not accompanied by stop loss (Stop Loss) and take profit (Take Profit), there is no position trailing.

BUY open condition: CCI indicator exceeds CCI up level. SELL open condition: CCI indicator is less than CCI down level.

Sample test on M15:

FT_CCI EURUSD

FT_CCI USDJPY

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22033

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The channel formed on an open price of an hour set in the settings

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The Expert Advisor based on ZigZag.