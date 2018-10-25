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FT_CCI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Yuri
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA opens/closes positions only when a new bar appears. Positions are not accompanied by stop loss (Stop Loss) and take profit (Take Profit), there is no position trailing.
BUY open condition: CCI indicator exceeds CCI up level. SELL open condition: CCI indicator is less than CCI down level.
Sample test on M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22033
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with four corridorsHans_Indicator_x8
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with five corridors A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.
The channel formed on an open price of an hour set in the settingsJS MA SAR Trades
The Expert Advisor based on ZigZag.