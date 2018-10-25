The author of the idea - Yuri

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA opens/closes positions only when a new bar appears. Positions are not accompanied by stop loss (Stop Loss) and take profit (Take Profit), there is no position trailing.

BUY open condition: CCI indicator exceeds CCI up level. SELL open condition: CCI indicator is less than CCI down level.

Sample test on M15:



