Real author: Shimodax



The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with four corridors. A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.

input uint LocalTimeZone= 0 ; input uint DestTimeZone= 4 ; input uint PipsForEntry1= 100 ; input uint PipsForEntry2= 200 ; input uint PipsForEntry3= 300 ; input uint PipsForEntry4= 400 ; input int Shift= 0 ;





Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x8