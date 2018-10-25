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TimeZonePivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: unknown
The channel formed on an open price of an hour set in the settings.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input HOURS StartH=ENUM_HOUR_0; // Channel calculation start hour input ENUM_MIDDLE_TYPE MiddleLine=MODE_PRICE_OPEN; // channel line input uint Offset=100; // channel width in points input int Shift=0; // horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. TimeZonePivots
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22026
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