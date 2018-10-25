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Indicators

TimeZonePivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: unknown

The channel formed on an open price of an hour set in the settings.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input HOURS  StartH=ENUM_HOUR_0;                    // Channel calculation start hour
input ENUM_MIDDLE_TYPE MiddleLine=MODE_PRICE_OPEN;  // channel line 
input uint Offset=100;                              // channel width in points
input int    Shift=0;                               // horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig. 1. TimeZonePivots

Fig. 1. TimeZonePivots

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22026

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