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Basic CCI RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 6653
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- Published:
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The author of the idea: Inovance
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA checks trading signals when a new bar appears:
- BUY:
- RSI > RSI Level Up
- CCI > CCI Level Up
- SELL:
- RSI < RSI Level Down
- CCI < CCI Level Down
If both signals (from RSI and CCI) are "true", then the signal is considered to be present and a position with the Lots volume is opened. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop can be disabled by setting the appropriate parameter to "0.0".
EURUSD, M15. Test result (optimization was performed from 2018.05 to 2018.08 - this part of the optimization is marked in the figure)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21976
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