CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Basic CCI RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Inovance | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6653
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Basic CCI RSI.mq5 (41.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the ideaInovance

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA checks trading signals when a new bar appears:

  • BUY: 
    • RSI > RSI Level Up
    • CCI > CCI Level Up
  • SELL: 
    • RSI < RSI Level Down
    • CCI < CCI Level Down

If both signals (from RSI and CCI) are "true", then the signal is considered to be present and a position with the Lots volume is opened. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop can be disabled by setting the appropriate parameter to "0.0".

EURUSD, M15. Test result (optimization was performed from 2018.05 to 2018.08 - this part of the optimization is marked in the figure)

Basic CCI RSI

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21976

Exp_XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct Exp_XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct

The trading system based on XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator signals

Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct

The trading system based on XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator signals

AMA Trader AMA Trader

Trading strategy based on iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators. Martingale is applied.

Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR

Iin_MA_Signal indicator in NRTR form