Basic CCI RSI

The author of the idea: Inovance

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA checks trading signals when a new bar appears:

BUY:

RSI > RSI Level Up



CCI > CCI Level Up

SELL:

RSI < RSI Level Down



CCI < CCI Level Down

If both signals (from RSI and CCI) are "true", then the signal is considered to be present and a position with the Lots volume is opened. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop can be disabled by setting the appropriate parameter to "0.0".

EURUSD, M15. Test result (optimization was performed from 2018.05 to 2018.08 - this part of the optimization is marked in the figure)



