Author of the idea: Vladimir Pastushak

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA uses an uncommon filter of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) intersection. The price of bar #0 from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration can be set as a filter.

When using the signal filter ("Fast" - fast MA, "Slow" - slow MA, "Price" - price calculated for bar #0 from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration)

Buy: Fast > Slow AND Price > Fast

> AND > Sell: Fast < Slow AND Price < Fast

Presence of a position on the market is considered:

if there is no position

in case of a Buy signal, open a BUY position



in case of a Sell signal, open a SELL position

if a position is present

in case of a Buy signal, close a SELL position



in case of a Sell signal, close a BUY position

EURUSD, M5:



