Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VR---BUCH - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 3239
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea: Vladimir Pastushak
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA uses an uncommon filter of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) intersection. The price of bar #0 from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration can be set as a filter.
When using the signal filter ("Fast" - fast MA, "Slow" - slow MA, "Price" - price calculated for bar #0 from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration)
- Buy: Fast > Slow AND Price > Fast
- Sell: Fast < Slow AND Price < Fast
Presence of a position on the market is considered:
- if there is no position
- in case of a Buy signal, open a BUY position
- in case of a Sell signal, open a SELL position
- if a position is present
- in case of a Buy signal, close a SELL position
- in case of a Sell signal, close a BUY position
EURUSD, M5:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21962
XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersXRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_HTF
XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
The EA is based on iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) indicators.XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer
XRSI_Candle_Vol indicator showing a breakthrough of its zero line using candles, color labels and audio signals