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VR---BUCH - expert for MetaTrader 5

VOLDEMAR | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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3239
Rating:
(12)
Published:
VR---BUCH.mq5 (32.22 KB) view
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Author of the ideaVladimir Pastushak

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA uses an uncommon filter of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) intersection. The price of bar #0 from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration can be set as a filter.

When using the signal filter ("Fast" - fast MA, "Slow" - slow MA, "Price" - price calculated for bar #0 from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration)

  • Buy: Fast > Slow AND Price > Fast
  • Sell: Fast < Slow AND Price < Fast

Presence of a position on the market is considered:

  • if there is no position
    • in case of a Buy signal, open a BUY position
    • in case of a Sell signal, open a SELL position
  • if a position is present
    • in case of a Buy signal, close a SELL position
    • in case of a Sell signal, close a BUY position

EURUSD, M5:

VR---BUCH

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21962

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