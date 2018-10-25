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Experts

Ravi AO - expert for MetaTrader 5

shevss | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4332
Rating:
(16)
Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
Ravi AO.mq5 (43.92 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
RAVI.mq5 (8.83 KB) view
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The author of the ideashevss

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA uses iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) indicators. The robot works only when a new bar appears. It handles a single position, therefore it may work both with hedging and netting accounts.

Position open signals:

  • Buy: AO на баре #2 < 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #2 < 0.0 AND AO on bar #1 > 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #1 > 0.0
  • Sell: AO on bar #2 > 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #2 > 0.0 AND AO on bar #1 < 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #1 < 0.0

Positions are opened with the volume equal to Lots. To disable any of the parameters: stop loss (Stop Loss), take profit (Take Profit) or trailing (Trailing Stop), assign the value of "0.0" to the parameter.

The remaining parameters are RAVI ones.

EURUSD, M30:

Ravi AO

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21956

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