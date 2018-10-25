The author of the idea: shevss

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA uses iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) indicators. The robot works only when a new bar appears. It handles a single position, therefore it may work both with hedging and netting accounts.

Position open signals:

Buy: AO на баре #2 < 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #2 < 0.0 AND AO on bar #1 > 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #1 > 0.0

на баре #2 0.0 AND on bar #2 0.0 AND on bar #1 0.0 AND on bar #1 0.0 Sell: AO on bar #2 > 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #2 > 0.0 AND AO on bar #1 < 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #1 < 0.0

Positions are opened with the volume equal to Lots. To disable any of the parameters: stop loss (Stop Loss), take profit (Take Profit) or trailing (Trailing Stop), assign the value of "0.0" to the parameter.

The remaining parameters are RAVI ones.