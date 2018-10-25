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Ravi AO - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: shevss
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA uses iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) indicators. The robot works only when a new bar appears. It handles a single position, therefore it may work both with hedging and netting accounts.
Position open signals:
- Buy: AO на баре #2 < 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #2 < 0.0 AND AO on bar #1 > 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #1 > 0.0
- Sell: AO on bar #2 > 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #2 > 0.0 AND AO on bar #1 < 0.0 AND RAVI on bar #1 < 0.0
Positions are opened with the volume equal to Lots. To disable any of the parameters: stop loss (Stop Loss), take profit (Take Profit) or trailing (Trailing Stop), assign the value of "0.0" to the parameter.
The remaining parameters are RAVI ones.
EURUSD, M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21956
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