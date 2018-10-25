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XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XRSI_Candle_Vol indicator showing a breakthrough of its zero line using candles, color labels and audio signals.
input uint SignTotal=3; // Number of audio signals when a candle breaks through zero input uint SignalBar=1; // bar number to receive the zero breakthrough signal
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21955
The EA is based on iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) indicators.VR---BUCH
The EA is based on the intersection of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) but with an additional filter: price from ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
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