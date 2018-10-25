XRSI_Candle_Vol indicator showing a breakthrough of its zero line using candles, color labels and audio signals.

input uint SignTotal= 3 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig. 1. XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer