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Pivot Oscillator Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Extended version of Pivot Oscillator.
In addition to be able to calculate pivot points as oscillator, 4 ways of calculating pivot points were added:
- (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close)/3
- (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close + Previous Close)/4
- (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close + Open)/4
- (Previous High + Previous Low + Open + Open)/4
Also added the "alternate way" of calculating pivot support and resistance lines - seems that in a lot of versions the R3 and S3 are calculated differently than the original (it effectively makes it "tighter" than the original) so in this version you can use both ways.
PS: it is a standalone (no need for any other indicator in order to work correctly) multi timeframe indicator too.
Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses ADXVMA for calculation.iTrend JMA
Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.
Trend direction and force - JMA smoothedTrend direction and force - smoothed
Trend direction and force - smoothed