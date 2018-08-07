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Indicators

Pivot Oscillator Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Extended version of Pivot Oscillator.

In addition to be able to calculate pivot points as oscillator, 4 ways of calculating pivot points were added:

  • (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close)/3
  • (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close + Previous Close)/4
  • (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close + Open)/4
  • (Previous High + Previous Low + Open + Open)/4

Also added the "alternate way" of calculating pivot support and resistance lines - seems that in a lot of versions the R3 and S3 are calculated differently than the original (it effectively makes it "tighter" than the original) so in this version you can use both ways.

PS: it is a standalone (no need for any other indicator in order to work correctly) multi timeframe indicator too.

iTrend ADXVMA iTrend ADXVMA

Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses ADXVMA for calculation.

iTrend JMA iTrend JMA

Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.

Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed

Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed

Trend direction and force - smoothed Trend direction and force - smoothed

Trend direction and force - smoothed