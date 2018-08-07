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iTrend ADXVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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iTrend JMA
Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.ATR Trend Envelopes of Averages
Trend Envelopes indicator that uses ATR for the price change calculation and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations.
Pivot Oscillator Extended
Extended version of Pivot Oscillator.Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed
Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed