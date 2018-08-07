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Indicators

iTrend ADXVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8519
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Published:
iTrend ADXVMA.mq5 (14.75 KB) view
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Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses ADXVMA for calculation.

Due to ADXVMA properties it tends to have "flat" periods during the ranging periods, that makes it less sensitive to false changes and combined with iTrend calculation, it seems to be useful combination.

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Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.

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Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed

Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed