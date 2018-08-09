Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend direction and force - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9527
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trend direction and force index is a useful indicator, but it probably is showing too much signals in some cases
This version is adding smoothing in order to make the number of signals generated less. Smoothing methods that can be used in this indicator are :
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed
Trend direction and force - JMA smoothedPivot Oscillator Extended
Extended version of Pivot Oscillator.
Trend direction and force
Trend direction and forceAverage penetration bars
Average Penetration indicator displayed as bars.