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Indicators

Trend direction and force - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend direction and force index is a useful indicator, but it probably is showing too much signals in some cases

This version is adding smoothing in order to make the number of signals generated less. Smoothing methods that can be used in this indicator are :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average


Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed

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