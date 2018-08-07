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Indicators

iTrend JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
iTrend JMA.mq5 (14.95 KB) view
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Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.

That makes it "faster" and smoother than the "regular" versions.

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Trend Envelopes indicator that uses Standard Deviation for the price change calculation and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations.

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Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses ADXVMA for calculation.

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