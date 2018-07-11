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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivot Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a variation of a well known Pivot indicator.
Instead of showing pivot lines on main chart the indicator shows pivot lines in a separate window and it shows price position relative to those pivot lines. That way you can clearly see how the price moved during the day compared to pivot lines.
PS: it supports all timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5. The default is daily pivots, but you can use any timeframe available (+ the automatic timeframes that are listed in the timeframe drop-down list).
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