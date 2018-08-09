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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend direction and force index is a useful indicator, but it probably is showing too much signals in some cases
This version is adding smoothing that is using one of the very well know smoothing type : Jurik smoothing (which has a very low lag and is producing very smooth results). This way it is becoming more useful and allows us to trade with more reliable signals
Pivot Oscillator Extended
Extended version of Pivot Oscillator.iTrend ADXVMA
Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses ADXVMA for calculation.
Trend direction and force - smoothed
Trend direction and force - smoothedTrend direction and force
Trend direction and force