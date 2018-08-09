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Indicators

Trend direction and force - JMA smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend direction and force index is a useful indicator, but it probably is showing too much signals in some cases

This version is adding smoothing that is using one of the very well know smoothing type : Jurik smoothing (which has a very low lag and is producing very smooth results). This way it is becoming more useful and allows us to trade with more reliable signals


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Trend direction and force - smoothed Trend direction and force - smoothed

Trend direction and force - smoothed

Trend direction and force Trend direction and force

Trend direction and force