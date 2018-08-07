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ATR Trend Envelopes of Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Envelopes indicator is calculated based on a % of price change. That % is then used to determine if there is a new trend or trend remains the same.
This version is using ATR for the price change calculation instead and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations. The smoothing can be done using one of the 4 averages types:
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential Moving Average
- Smoothed Moving Average
- Linear Weighted Moving Average
Trend Envelopes indicator that uses Standard Deviation for the price change calculation and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations.STD Trend Envelopes - RSI
This version of Trend Envelopes RSI indicator differs in one significant point: instead of using fixed value (5) for envelopes calculation, standard deviation (adjusted by multiplier) of the calculated RSI is used for envelopes calculation.
Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.iTrend ADXVMA
Very well known iTrend indicator but that uses ADXVMA for calculation.