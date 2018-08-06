CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8426
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

This version is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity and it can help in determining trend. Adjust the calculating period to your trading style: longer - to trend traders, shorter - for scalping.

PS: this is a standalone indicator. It does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly.

QQE of Velocity QQE of Velocity

This version of QQE is using Velocity indicator to determine trend.

QQE of CCI QQE of CCI

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead of RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

ATR Trend Envelopes ATR Trend Envelopes

Trend Envelopes indicator that uses ATR for the price change calculation.

STD Trend Envelopes STD Trend Envelopes

Trend Envelopes indicator that uses Standard Deviation for the price change calculation.