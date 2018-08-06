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QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.
This version is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity and it can help in determining trend. Adjust the calculating period to your trading style: longer - to trend traders, shorter - for scalping.
PS: this is a standalone indicator. It does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly.
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