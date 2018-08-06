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QQE of Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.
This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in determining trend. Adjust the calculating period to your trading style: longer - to trend traders, shorter - for scalping.
QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead of RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA
Schaff Trend Cycle CD is usually calculated using Signal line of the MACD, meaning EMA (Exponential Moving Average) of the difference of two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).
This version of QQE is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity to determine trend.ATR Trend Envelopes
Trend Envelopes indicator that uses ATR for the price change calculation.