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Indicators

QQE of Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in determining trend. Adjust the calculating period to your trading style: longer - to trend traders, shorter - for scalping.

QQE of CCI QQE of CCI

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead of RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA

Schaff Trend Cycle CD is usually calculated using Signal line of the MACD, meaning EMA (Exponential Moving Average) of the difference of two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).

QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity

This version of QQE is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity to determine trend.

ATR Trend Envelopes ATR Trend Envelopes

Trend Envelopes indicator that uses ATR for the price change calculation.