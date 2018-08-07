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Indicators

STD Trend Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend Envelopes indicator is calculated based on a % of price change. That % is then used to determine if there is a new trend or trend remains the same.

This version is using Standard Deviation for the price change calculation instead, which makes it more self adjusting to the current timeframe and symbol market conditions.

ATR Trend Envelopes ATR Trend Envelopes

Trend Envelopes indicator that uses ATR for the price change calculation.

QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity

This version of QQE is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity to determine trend.

STD Trend Envelopes - RSI STD Trend Envelopes - RSI

This version of Trend Envelopes RSI indicator differs in one significant point: instead of using fixed value (5) for envelopes calculation, standard deviation (adjusted by multiplier) of the calculated RSI is used for envelopes calculation.

STD Trend Envelopes of Averages STD Trend Envelopes of Averages

Trend Envelopes indicator that uses Standard Deviation for the price change calculation and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations.