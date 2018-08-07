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STD Trend Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Envelopes indicator is calculated based on a % of price change. That % is then used to determine if there is a new trend or trend remains the same.
This version is using Standard Deviation for the price change calculation instead, which makes it more self adjusting to the current timeframe and symbol market conditions.
Trend Envelopes indicator that uses ATR for the price change calculation.QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity
This version of QQE is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity to determine trend.
This version of Trend Envelopes RSI indicator differs in one significant point: instead of using fixed value (5) for envelopes calculation, standard deviation (adjusted by multiplier) of the calculated RSI is used for envelopes calculation.STD Trend Envelopes of Averages
Trend Envelopes indicator that uses Standard Deviation for the price change calculation and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations.