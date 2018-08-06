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QQE of CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.
This version is using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead. It seems that the job done by the QQE calculation is making a useful indicator and that it is useful in trading, but some experimenting is advised in any case.
Schaff Trend Cycle CD is usually calculated using Signal line of the MACD, meaning EMA (Exponential Moving Average) of the difference of two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA
Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag TEMA for trend calculations.
This version of QQE is using Velocity indicator to determine trend.QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity
This version of QQE is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity to determine trend.