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Indicators

QQE of CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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QQE of CCI.mq5 (11.41 KB) view
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

This version is using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead. It seems that the job done by the QQE calculation is making a useful indicator and that it is useful in trading, but some experimenting is advised in any case.

Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA

Schaff Trend Cycle CD is usually calculated using Signal line of the MACD, meaning EMA (Exponential Moving Average) of the difference of two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).

Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA Ultra Trend - Zero Lag TEMA

Ultra Trend indicator that uses a "fast" (fast in response to market changes) Zero Lag TEMA for trend calculations.

QQE of Velocity QQE of Velocity

This version of QQE is using Velocity indicator to determine trend.

QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity QQE of Parabolic Weighted Velocity

This version of QQE is using Parabolic Weighted Velocity to determine trend.