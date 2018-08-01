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Parabolic Weighted Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is less known that what is usually known as Jurik Velocity is actually a difference of Parabolic Weighted Moving Average and Linear Weighted Moving Average.
This version extends the original by allowing you to change the "power" of the calculated averages used for velocity calculation. The bigger the Power parameter, the more weight is set to current price (it is faster). The smaller the Power parameter the slower is the velocity.
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