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Indicators

Zero Lag TEMA Crosses - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This indicator is actually a combination of two values: it shows the crosses of fast and slow Zero Lag TEMA, and that cross determines the current market trend.

Since Zero Lag TEMA is from a family of fast averages, this indicator is very responsive to sudden market changes.

PS: it is a standalone indicator. It does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly.

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