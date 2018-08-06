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Zero Lag TEMA Crosses - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is actually a combination of two values: it shows the crosses of fast and slow Zero Lag TEMA, and that cross determines the current market trend.
Since Zero Lag TEMA is from a family of fast averages, this indicator is very responsive to sudden market changes.
PS: it is a standalone indicator. It does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly.
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