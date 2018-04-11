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Zero lag MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In an eternal search for an average with less lag, there were few attempts that were quite good. The ZeroLAG MA indicator was described in the journal "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities", April, 2000 for the first time. According to creators, the ZeroLAG MA indicator is a Moving Average with zero delay. If we agree or not, does not matter since, compared to some "regular" Moving Averages the lag it has is significantly lower, so it can be used in any system where less lag is of great importance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator developed by noted technical analyst Welles Wilder, that compares the magnitude of recent gains and losses over a specified time period to measure speed and change of price movements of a security. It is primarily used to attempt to identify overbought or oversold conditions in the trading of an asset.Triple Hull
The indicator is using 3 instances of Hull Moving Average.
This indicator uses DEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version faster.Zero lag TEMA
This indicator uses TEMA calculation mode in order to make the lag lesser compared to the original Zero lag MA, and that makes this version even faster than the Zero lag DEMA too.