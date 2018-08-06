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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Schaff Trend Cycle - NonLag MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Schaff Trend Cycle is usually calculated using MACD, meaning the difference of two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).
This version uses a much "faster" moving average than EMA (NonLag MA) for that calculation which makes the resulting MACD "faster" and thus the resulting Schaff Trend Cycle "faster" to market changes.
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