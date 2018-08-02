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BB Stops JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Well known BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator with some additions and further adapting to MetaTrader 5 usage.
In this version JMA (Jurik Moving Average) is used for calculation.
BB stops mostly can be used two ways:
- As "trending" indicator.
- As indicator to be used for stop loss targets.
In either case, the "direction" of the current market estimation is displayed, and the target value (when the "direction" will be changed) is displayed in this version to help in decision making.
Three moving average cross with MACD signal verification before opening order. Updated 8/30/2018:Parabolic Weighted Moving Average
Variation of the Linear Weighted Moving Average where the weights can be changed to form a parabolic curve.
This version of Schaff Trend Cycle uses a much "faster" moving average than EMA (NonLag MA) for that calculation which makes the resulting MACD "faster" and thus the resulting Schaff Trend Cycle "faster" to to market changes.Zero Lag TEMA Crosses
This indicator is actually a combination of two values: it shows the crosses of fast and slow Zero Lag TEMA, and that cross determines the current market trend.