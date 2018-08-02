CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BB Stops JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7886
Rating:
(18)
Published:
BB stops JMA.mq5 (17.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Well known BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator with some additions and further adapting to MetaTrader 5 usage.

In this version JMA (Jurik Moving Average) is used for calculation.

BB stops mostly can be used two ways:

  • As "trending" indicator.
  • As indicator to be used for stop loss targets.

In either case, the "direction" of the current market estimation is displayed, and the target value (when the "direction" will be changed) is displayed in this version to help in decision making.

XIT Three Moving Average Cross XIT Three Moving Average Cross

Three moving average cross with MACD signal verification before opening order. Updated 8/30/2018:

Parabolic Weighted Moving Average Parabolic Weighted Moving Average

Variation of the Linear Weighted Moving Average where the weights can be changed to form a parabolic curve.

Schaff Trend Cycle - NonLag MA Schaff Trend Cycle - NonLag MA

This version of Schaff Trend Cycle uses a much "faster" moving average than EMA (NonLag MA) for that calculation which makes the resulting MACD "faster" and thus the resulting Schaff Trend Cycle "faster" to to market changes.

Zero Lag TEMA Crosses Zero Lag TEMA Crosses

This indicator is actually a combination of two values: it shows the crosses of fast and slow Zero Lag TEMA, and that cross determines the current market trend.