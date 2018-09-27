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Experts

DLMv - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4282
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
FX Fish 2MA.mq5 (10.24 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
DLMv.mq5 (62.83 KB) view
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Idea byScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn


The Expert Advisors uses signals from the FX Fish 2MA indicator

Buy signals - Fish is below zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.

Sell signals - Fish is above zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.

Fish Aver Aver can be used either for a more conservative entry or as a position exit signal.

FX Fish 2MA

Input Parameters

  • Lots - volume for positions and pending orders
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step
  • Maximum number of orders to open - the maximum allowed number of positions and pending orders
  • Distance between positions or distance to Limit order - the distance between positions or the distance from the current price to place a pending order
  • Use secure profit protection - enable/disable profit protection
  • Secured profit: close all if profit is bigger than - the profit size to protect
  • Number of positions to enable the account protection - the maximum number of positions to enable the profit protection function
  • Use Equity protection - enable/disable equity protection
  • Equity protection: percent of the account - percent of equity to protect
  • Use account money protection - enable/disable balance protection
  • Account money protection - amount of balance to protect
  • Use trade on Friday - enable/disable trading on Fridays
  • Positions Time Live in seconds - position lifetime in seconds
  • Reverse signals - enable/disable reversal of trading signals
  • Use Limit Orders - enable/disable placing of pending Limit orders
  • Close Opposite - enable/disable closing of positions at an opposite signal
  • FX Fish 2MA: Calculate Period - FX Fish 2MA parameter: period to search for maximum and minimum, in bars
  • FX Fish 2MA: Calculate Price- FX Fish 2MA parameter: price type for the Fish buffer
  • FX Fish 2MA: MA1period - FX Fish 2MA parameter: averaging period for the Fish Aver buffer
  • FX Fish 2MA: MA2period - FX Fish 2MA: averaging period for the Fish Aver Aver buffer
  • magic number - unique EA identifier

EURUSD, H1:

DLMv

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21771

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