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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DLMv - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisors uses signals from the FX Fish 2MA indicator
Buy signals - Fish is below zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.
Sell signals - Fish is above zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.
Fish Aver Aver can be used either for a more conservative entry or as a position exit signal.
Input Parameters
- Lots - volume for positions and pending orders
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
- Maximum number of orders to open - the maximum allowed number of positions and pending orders
- Distance between positions or distance to Limit order - the distance between positions or the distance from the current price to place a pending order
- Use secure profit protection - enable/disable profit protection
- Secured profit: close all if profit is bigger than - the profit size to protect
- Number of positions to enable the account protection - the maximum number of positions to enable the profit protection function
- Use Equity protection - enable/disable equity protection
- Equity protection: percent of the account - percent of equity to protect
- Use account money protection - enable/disable balance protection
- Account money protection - amount of balance to protect
- Use trade on Friday - enable/disable trading on Fridays
- Positions Time Live in seconds - position lifetime in seconds
- Reverse signals - enable/disable reversal of trading signals
- Use Limit Orders - enable/disable placing of pending Limit orders
- Close Opposite - enable/disable closing of positions at an opposite signal
- FX Fish 2MA: Calculate Period - FX Fish 2MA parameter: period to search for maximum and minimum, in bars
- FX Fish 2MA: Calculate Price- FX Fish 2MA parameter: price type for the Fish buffer
- FX Fish 2MA: MA1period - FX Fish 2MA parameter: averaging period for the Fish Aver buffer
- FX Fish 2MA: MA2period - FX Fish 2MA: averaging period for the Fish Aver Aver buffer
- magic number - unique EA identifier
EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21771
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