An Expert Advisor based on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator.

Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.

The Demand_Index indicator developed by James Sibbet combines the price and volume, and is often considered a leading indicator of price change.

The SVE_ARSI (Sylvain Vervoort's Asymmetrical RSI) indicator was described in the October '08 issue of the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.