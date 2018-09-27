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ChandelierExit_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Chandelier Exit indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks Candlesticks in the trend direction are light, those opposite to the trend direction are dark.
Fig. 1. The ChandelierExit_Candle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21739
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