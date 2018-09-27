CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ChandelierExit_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6372
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Chandelier Exit indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks Candlesticks in the trend direction are light, those opposite to the trend direction are dark.

Fig. 1. The ChandelierExit_Candle indicator

Fig. 1. The ChandelierExit_Candle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21739

Super_SAR Super_SAR

Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.

Above Below MA Above Below MA

An Expert Advisor based on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator.

Demand_Index Demand_Index

The Demand_Index indicator developed by James Sibbet combines the price and volume, and is often considered a leading indicator of price change.

SVE_ARSI SVE_ARSI

The SVE_ARSI (Sylvain Vervoort's Asymmetrical RSI) indicator was described in the October '08 issue of the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.