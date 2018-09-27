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Indicators

SVE_ARSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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SVE_ARSI.mq5 (12.59 KB) view
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The SVE_ARSI (Sylvain Vervoort's Asymmetrical RSI) indicator was described in the October '08 issue of the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.

There are four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations:

ARSI = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1.0 + RS)

where:

RS = UpMove / DnMove
  • If up = 0: UpMove = 0.
  • If up = 1: UpMove = Up.
  • Otherwise UpMove = AvgUp.
  • If dn = 0: DnMove = 0.
  • If dn = 1: DnMove = Dn.
  • Otherwise: DnMove = AvgDn.
AvgUp = EMA(Up, 2*Period-1)
AvgDn = EMA(Dn, 2*Period-1)
Up = Max(ROC,0)
Dn = Abs(Min(ROC,0))

ROC = Applied price - PrevApplied price
up = Floor(AvgUpCnt * Period + 0.5)
dn = Period - up
AvgUpCnt = SMA(UpCnt, Period)
  • If ROC < 0, UpCnt = 0.
  • Otherwise: UpCnt = 1.
AvgUp = EMA(Up, 2*Period-1)
AvgDn = EMA(Dn, 2*Period-1)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21741

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