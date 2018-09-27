Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SVE_ARSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5047
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The SVE_ARSI (Sylvain Vervoort's Asymmetrical RSI) indicator was described in the October '08 issue of the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.
There are four input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculations:
ARSI = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1.0 + RS)
where:
RS = UpMove / DnMove
- If up = 0: UpMove = 0.
- If up = 1: UpMove = Up.
- Otherwise UpMove = AvgUp.
- If dn = 0: DnMove = 0.
- If dn = 1: DnMove = Dn.
- Otherwise: DnMove = AvgDn.
AvgUp = EMA(Up, 2*Period-1) AvgDn = EMA(Dn, 2*Period-1) Up = Max(ROC,0) Dn = Abs(Min(ROC,0))
ROC = Applied price - PrevApplied price
up = Floor(AvgUpCnt * Period + 0.5) dn = Period - up AvgUpCnt = SMA(UpCnt, Period)
- If ROC < 0, UpCnt = 0.
- Otherwise: UpCnt = 1.
AvgUp = EMA(Up, 2*Period-1) AvgDn = EMA(Dn, 2*Period-1)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21741
Demand_Index
The Demand_Index indicator developed by James Sibbet combines the price and volume, and is often considered a leading indicator of price change.ChandelierExit_Candle
The Chandelier Exit indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks