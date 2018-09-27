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Indicators

Super_SAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Super_SAR.mq5 (18.34 KB) view
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Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.

It has six input parameters:

  • SAR step - Parabolic SAR step;
  • SAR max - the maximum value of Parabolic SAR;
  • ATR Period - ATR period for the SuperTrend calculation;
  • Multiplier - SuperTrend line multiplier (to set it closer/farther from the median price);
  • Swing - alteration of signals (Yes/No);
  • Show SAR - whether to display Parabolic SAR (Yes/No).

Green/red arrows (position entry) appear after a change in the SAR position, provided there is confirmation from SuperTrend.

Gray arrows (do not enter position/open position can be closed) appear after a change in the SAR direction, if there is no confirmation from SuperTrend.

If Swing (Yes) is used, arrows (only up/down) appear when both criteria are met, taking into account the previous signal direction.

The SuperTrend indicator is not required for operation - its values are calculated by the indicator.

Fig. 1. Super_SAR, Swing = No

Fig. 1. Super_SAR, Swing = No

Fig. 2. Super_SAR, Swing = Yes

Fig. 2. Super_SAR, Swing = Yes

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21737

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