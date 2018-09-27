Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Super_SAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12175
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.
It has six input parameters:
- SAR step - Parabolic SAR step;
- SAR max - the maximum value of Parabolic SAR;
- ATR Period - ATR period for the SuperTrend calculation;
- Multiplier - SuperTrend line multiplier (to set it closer/farther from the median price);
- Swing - alteration of signals (Yes/No);
- Show SAR - whether to display Parabolic SAR (Yes/No).
Green/red arrows (position entry) appear after a change in the SAR position, provided there is confirmation from SuperTrend.
Gray arrows (do not enter position/open position can be closed) appear after a change in the SAR direction, if there is no confirmation from SuperTrend.
If Swing (Yes) is used, arrows (only up/down) appear when both criteria are met, taking into account the previous signal direction.
Fig. 1. Super_SAR, Swing = No
Fig. 2. Super_SAR, Swing = Yes
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21737
An Expert Advisor based on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator.Mirror_MA
The Mirror MA indicator features two mirrored moving averages in a separate chart window calculated based on a difference between two MAs with different calculation data, and one signal line calculated based on a direct moving average data.
The Chandelier Exit indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticksDemand_Index
The Demand_Index indicator developed by James Sibbet combines the price and volume, and is often considered a leading indicator of price change.