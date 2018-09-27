Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.

It has six input parameters:

Green/red arrows (position entry) appear after a change in the SAR position, provided there is confirmation from SuperTrend.

Gray arrows (do not enter position/open position can be closed) appear after a change in the SAR direction, if there is no confirmation from SuperTrend.

If Swing (Yes) is used, arrows (only up/down) appear when both criteria are met, taking into account the previous signal direction.