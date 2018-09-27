Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Demand_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7522
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Demand_Index indicator developed by James Sibbet combines the price and volume, and is often considered a leading indicator of price change.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
James Sibbet defined six "rules" for the demand index:
- Divergence between the demand index and the price indicates the forthcoming price reversal;
- The price often reaches new highs after the extreme peak of the demand index (the index acts as a leading indicator);
- High price with a lower demand index peak usually coincides with an important peak (the index acts as a confirmation indicator);
- The demand index, which breaks the zero level, indicates a trend change (the index acts as a confirmation indicator with a delay);
- If the demand index constantly fluctuates around zero, then the current price trend has a weak potential and will not last long;
- A significant long-term divergence between prices and the demand index indicates an important market top or bottom.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21740
The Chandelier Exit indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticksSuper_SAR
Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.
The SVE_ARSI (Sylvain Vervoort's Asymmetrical RSI) indicator was described in the October '08 issue of the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.55 MA
A trading system based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) with the averaging period of 55 (the averaging period is hardcoded and is not available in input parameters).