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Indicators

Demand_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Demand_Index.mq5 (12.99 KB) view
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The Demand_Index indicator developed by James Sibbet combines the price and volume, and is often considered a leading indicator of price change.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

James Sibbet defined six "rules" for the demand index:

  1. Divergence between the demand index and the price indicates the forthcoming price reversal;
  2. The price often reaches new highs after the extreme peak of the demand index (the index acts as a leading indicator);
  3. High price with a lower demand index peak usually coincides with an important peak (the index acts as a confirmation indicator);
  4. The demand index, which breaks the zero level, indicates a trend change (the index acts as a confirmation indicator with a delay);
  5. If the demand index constantly fluctuates around zero, then the current price trend has a weak potential and will not last long;
  6. A significant long-term divergence between prices and the demand index indicates an important market top or bottom.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21740

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