CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Expert Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5

alinka | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
17570
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Alina

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. If the last position was closed at a loss, the next one will be opened with the increased volume (the volume increase is one-time, there is no constant volume increase).

A losing position is tracked in OnTradeTransaction: transaction type Structure of a trade transaction and deal type DEAL_ENTRY_OUT are expected.


Input Parameters

Input Parameters

  • Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;
  • Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;
  • Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B.

Trading parameters

  • Stop Loss - stop loss;
  • Take Profit - take profit;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step;
  • Maximum positions - maximum number of positions in the market;
  • Lots - fixed position volume;
  • Risk - position volume calculated dynamically as risk percent per trade;
  • magic number - unique EA identifier.

EURUSD, H1:

Expert Ichimoku

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21661

Exp_XWAMI_NN3_MMRec Exp_XWAMI_NN3_MMRec

Three independent trading systems using XWAMI indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.

SilverTrend_HTF SilverTrend_HTF

The SilverTrend indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.

PFE PFE

The Polarized Fractal Efficiency (PFE) indicator is designed for identifying trends.

PFE_Overlay PFE_Overlay

The Polarized Fractal Efficiency Overlay (PFE_Overlay) indicator is designed for identifying trends. Unlike Polarized Fractal Efficiency, the indicator is displayed on the price chart as the main indicator line and two lines of the calculated StdDev deviation value.