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Expert Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Alina
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor is based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. If the last position was closed at a loss, the next one will be opened with the increased volume (the volume increase is one-time, there is no constant volume increase).
A losing position is tracked in OnTradeTransaction: transaction type Structure of a trade transaction and deal type DEAL_ENTRY_OUT are expected.
Input Parameters
Input Parameters
- Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;
- Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;
- Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B.
Trading parameters
- Stop Loss - stop loss;
- Take Profit - take profit;
- Trailing Stop - trailing;
- Trailing Step - trailing step;
- Maximum positions - maximum number of positions in the market;
- Lots - fixed position volume;
- Risk - position volume calculated dynamically as risk percent per trade;
- magic number - unique EA identifier.
EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21661
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