Expert Ichimoku

Idea by: Alina

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. If the last position was closed at a loss, the next one will be opened with the increased volume (the volume increase is one-time, there is no constant volume increase).

A losing position is tracked in OnTradeTransaction: transaction type Structure of a trade transaction and deal type DEAL_ENTRY_OUT are expected.





Input Parameters

Input Parameters

Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;

Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;

Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B.

Trading parameters

Stop Loss - stop loss;

- stop loss; Take Profit - take profit;

- take profit; Trailing Stop - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step - trailing step;

- trailing step; Maximum positions - maximum number of positions in the market;

- maximum number of positions in the market; Lots - fixed position volume;

- fixed position volume; Risk - position volume calculated dynamically as risk percent per trade;

- position volume calculated dynamically as risk percent per trade; magic number - unique EA identifier.

EURUSD, H1: