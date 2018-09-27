Three independent trading systems using XWAMI indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed at the bar close, provided that the trend has changed (which is indicated by a change in the color of any of the three indicators).

The blocks of the Expert Advisor inputs have been added for managing volumes of opened positions. For example, for the first system:

input uint A_BuyTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint A_BuyLossMMTriger= 3 ; input uint A_SellTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint A_SellLossMMTriger= 3 ; input double A_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double A_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode A_MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.

The similar inputs are available for the second trading system:

input uint B_BuyTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint B_BuyLossMMTriger= 3 ; input uint B_SellTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint B_SellLossMMTriger= 3 ; input double B_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double B_MM= 0.1 ;

The C_ prefix is used in the inputs for the third system.

The most optimal option for setting up such an EA is configuring it on each trading system separately disabling other two applying the appropriate switches in the form of the following parameters:

input bool B_BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool B_SellPosOpen= true ;

by setting them to false.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XWAMI.ex5 indicator file should be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Test results for GBPJPY H1, H4 and H8 over the year 2016.

Fig. 2. Test results chart